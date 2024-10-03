Left Menu

Escalation in Middle East: Beirut Bombed Amid Intensified Conflict

Israel bombed central Beirut, killing at least six people, amid ongoing clashes with Hezbollah. The strike occurred after Israel suffered significant military losses. The situation poses the risk of a broader Middle East conflict, as global leaders call for diplomatic solutions and heightened tensions threaten regional stability.

Updated: 03-10-2024 05:01 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 05:01 IST
Escalation in Middle East: Beirut Bombed Amid Intensified Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the early hours of Thursday, Israeli forces launched an airstrike on central Beirut, resulting in the deaths of at least six individuals, amid heightened tensions with Hezbollah. This strike marked one of Israel's closest hits to Lebanon's parliamentary seat, according to Lebanese security sources.

The situation in Beirut intensified following a deadly day for Israeli forces in southern Lebanon. Lebanese health officials confirmed casualties from the strike, while other rocket attacks also shook the southern suburbs of Dahiyeh, a stronghold for the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

As the conflict escalates, international leaders express concern over potential regional implications. President Biden has advised Israel to act proportionally, while the G7 urges diplomatic resolutions to the crisis. Meanwhile, Hezbollah's resistance continues, exacerbating fears of a looming, larger-scale confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

