Escalation in Middle East: Beirut Bombed Amid Intensified Conflict

In the early hours of Thursday, Israeli forces launched an airstrike on central Beirut, resulting in the deaths of at least six individuals, amid heightened tensions with Hezbollah. This strike marked one of Israel's closest hits to Lebanon's parliamentary seat, according to Lebanese security sources.

The situation in Beirut intensified following a deadly day for Israeli forces in southern Lebanon. Lebanese health officials confirmed casualties from the strike, while other rocket attacks also shook the southern suburbs of Dahiyeh, a stronghold for the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

As the conflict escalates, international leaders express concern over potential regional implications. President Biden has advised Israel to act proportionally, while the G7 urges diplomatic resolutions to the crisis. Meanwhile, Hezbollah's resistance continues, exacerbating fears of a looming, larger-scale confrontation.

