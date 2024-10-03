Firecracker Factory Blast: Firing Faults and Fallout
In a tragic firecracker factory explosion in Sirauli, two more casualties occurred, bringing the death toll to five. Police have suspended four officers and initiated an investigation. The blast, which damaged nearby buildings, allegedly happened at a site not licensed as a factory.
The explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Sirauli has claimed two more lives, escalating the death toll to five, according to local police reports on Thursday.
The tragedy unfolded on Wednesday afternoon, prompting Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya to suspend four police officers and remove the local Station House Officer, while a probe against the Circle Officer has been launched.
Investigations reveal that the factory operator, Nasir, held a license for a different location as the explosion caused significant damage to surrounding buildings. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences and urged attention to the injured's medical care.
