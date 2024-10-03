Ex-Minister's Downfall Rocks Singapore's Reputation for Clean Governance
Former Singaporean Minister S. Iswaran has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for obstructing justice and receiving gifts worth over $300,000. This marks the first conviction of an ex-cabinet member in a nation renowned for its clean governance. Iswaran pleaded guilty to charges after initially proclaiming innocence.
In an unprecedented move, a Singapore court sentenced former minister S. Iswaran to 12 months in prison for obstructing justice and accepting gifts worth over $300,000, marking a significant corruption case in the city-state known for its clean governance.
Presiding judge Vincent Hoong, deeming the prosecution's suggested six to seven-month sentence 'manifestly inadequate,' emphasized the critical importance of trust in public institutions, stating that Iswaran's actions could erode public confidence.
Iswaran, who has held various ministerial roles, had initially pleaded innocence before accepting guilt on five charges. This case has stirred significant public interest, highlighting ongoing concerns about integrity within Singapore's bureaucracy.
