Left Menu

Ex-Minister's Downfall Rocks Singapore's Reputation for Clean Governance

Former Singaporean Minister S. Iswaran has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for obstructing justice and receiving gifts worth over $300,000. This marks the first conviction of an ex-cabinet member in a nation renowned for its clean governance. Iswaran pleaded guilty to charges after initially proclaiming innocence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 10:36 IST
Ex-Minister's Downfall Rocks Singapore's Reputation for Clean Governance
S. Iswaran Image Credit: Wikipedia

In an unprecedented move, a Singapore court sentenced former minister S. Iswaran to 12 months in prison for obstructing justice and accepting gifts worth over $300,000, marking a significant corruption case in the city-state known for its clean governance.

Presiding judge Vincent Hoong, deeming the prosecution's suggested six to seven-month sentence 'manifestly inadequate,' emphasized the critical importance of trust in public institutions, stating that Iswaran's actions could erode public confidence.

Iswaran, who has held various ministerial roles, had initially pleaded innocence before accepting guilt on five charges. This case has stirred significant public interest, highlighting ongoing concerns about integrity within Singapore's bureaucracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024