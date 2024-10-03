Left Menu

Bank Bailout Bonanza: Greece's HFSF Sets Price Amid Overwhelming Demand

Greece's HFSF has finalized the National Bank equity offering price at €7.55 per share. A 10% stake was sold through a book-building process and public offer, oversubscribed by 12 times. The offering concluded on Wednesday, highlighting strong investor interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 03-10-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 10:39 IST
Bank Bailout Bonanza: Greece's HFSF Sets Price Amid Overwhelming Demand
  • Country:
  • Greece

In a significant financial development, Greece's bank bailout fund, HFSF, has determined the final pricing in a National Bank equity offering at €7.55 per share, equivalent to $8.33. This decision was confirmed by two knowledgeable sources on Thursday.

The HFSF successfully divested a 10% stake in the National Bank through an extensive book-building process complemented by a public offering that culminated on Wednesday in Greece.

An official familiar with the matter, speaking anonymously, revealed that the offering was oversubscribed by an impressive 12 times, underscoring robust investor interest and confidence in Greece's banking sector. (Exchange rate: $1 = 0.9063 euros)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024