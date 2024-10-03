Diplomatic Talks: Yoon and Ishiba at ASEAN Summit

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba are poised for a diplomatic meeting. Held on the sidelines of the upcoming ASEAN summit in Laos, this engagement signals strengthening regional ties, according to reports from Yonhap news agency, citing sources from President Yoon's office.

During his diplomatic journey from October 6 to 11, President Yoon will not only attend the summit in Laos but will also extend his official visit to the Philippines and Singapore. His itinerary underscores the ongoing commitment to fostering relationships with neighboring countries in Southeast Asia.

This series of meetings during the ASEAN summit could be pivotal for regional diplomacy, offering opportunities for both South Korea and Japan to address mutual concerns and fortify their alliance amidst regional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)