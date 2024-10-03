Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Sentence in 1998 Bihar Minister’s Murder

The Supreme Court sentenced ex-MLA Munna Shukla and another individual to life imprisonment for the 1998 murder of Bihar minister Brij Bihari Prasad, overturning a previous acquittal by the Patna High Court. Six other accused were acquitted. Shukla and Tiwari were ordered to surrender within 15 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 11:29 IST
Justice Served: Life Sentence in 1998 Bihar Minister’s Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Thursday imposed life imprisonment sentences on two individuals, including former MLA Munna Shukla, in connection with the 1998 assassination of former Bihar minister Brij Bihari Prasad.

The decision overturns a Patna High Court ruling that had previously acquitted all accused parties, highlighting a partial reprieve as six others, including ex-MP Surajbhan Singh, retained their acquittal due to insufficient evidence.

The bench firmly concluded that charges under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) had been proven against Mantu Tiwari and Vijay Kumar Shukla alias Munna Shukla, instructing them to surrender within a 15-day window.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024