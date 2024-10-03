Justice Served: Life Sentence in 1998 Bihar Minister’s Murder

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Thursday imposed life imprisonment sentences on two individuals, including former MLA Munna Shukla, in connection with the 1998 assassination of former Bihar minister Brij Bihari Prasad.

The decision overturns a Patna High Court ruling that had previously acquitted all accused parties, highlighting a partial reprieve as six others, including ex-MP Surajbhan Singh, retained their acquittal due to insufficient evidence.

The bench firmly concluded that charges under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) had been proven against Mantu Tiwari and Vijay Kumar Shukla alias Munna Shukla, instructing them to surrender within a 15-day window.

(With inputs from agencies.)