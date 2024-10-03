Justice Served: Life Sentence in 1998 Bihar Minister’s Murder
The Supreme Court sentenced ex-MLA Munna Shukla and another individual to life imprisonment for the 1998 murder of Bihar minister Brij Bihari Prasad, overturning a previous acquittal by the Patna High Court. Six other accused were acquitted. Shukla and Tiwari were ordered to surrender within 15 days.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Thursday imposed life imprisonment sentences on two individuals, including former MLA Munna Shukla, in connection with the 1998 assassination of former Bihar minister Brij Bihari Prasad.
The decision overturns a Patna High Court ruling that had previously acquitted all accused parties, highlighting a partial reprieve as six others, including ex-MP Surajbhan Singh, retained their acquittal due to insufficient evidence.
The bench firmly concluded that charges under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) had been proven against Mantu Tiwari and Vijay Kumar Shukla alias Munna Shukla, instructing them to surrender within a 15-day window.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi court summons ex-Railway Minister Lalu Prasad, his son and ex-Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in land for job case.
IYDF and Aaysha Electronic Host Heartwarming Charity Event for Children in Bihar
Bihar Shoots Up GST Collection by 8.4% Amid New Tax Policies
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Announces New Initiatives to Boost Agriculture and Farmer Welfare in Bihar
Bihar Unveils Tourism Branding and Marketing Policy-2024