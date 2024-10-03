Anurag Jain: New Leader at Madhya Pradesh's Helm
Anurag Jain, a seasoned IAS officer, has taken over as the 35th Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh. With a distinguished career spanning several key administrative roles, including positions in the Union Ministry and the PMO, Jain brings a wealth of experience and academic credentials to his new role.
Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Anurag Jain has been appointed as the 35th Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh, assuming his duties on Thursday.
An IAS officer from the 1989 batch, Jain began his career as an assistant collector in Sagar district in June 1990 and later held the position of collector in Mandla, Mandsaur, and Bhopal.
His esteemed career includes roles as secretary, principal secretary, and additional chief secretary in various state departments. Jain's experience extends to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and as a joint secretary in the Prime Minister's Office. He holds a B.Tech from IIT Kharagpur and an MA in public administration from the Maxwell Institute, USA.
