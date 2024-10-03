Kazakhstan Seeks Clarity Amid Grain Transit Row with Russia

Kazakhstan has requested detailed clarification from Russia's state agriculture body concerning alleged breaches of phytosanitary regulations cited by Moscow as the reason for stopping Kazakh grain transit. A Kazakh official relayed this information on Thursday.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Yermek Kenzhekhanuly stated that the Astana government remains in the dark, as Moscow has yet to respond. This lack of communication leaves Kazakhstan unable to address what some industry participants see as a looming trade conflict.

