Kazakhstan Seeks Clarity Amid Grain Transit Row with Russia
Kazakhstan has requested more information from Russia regarding alleged violations of phytosanitary rules which have led Moscow to halt the transit of Kazakh grain, according to a Kazakh official. The lack of response from Moscow is causing tensions, potentially leading to a trade dispute.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:55 IST
Kazakhstan has requested detailed clarification from Russia's state agriculture body concerning alleged breaches of phytosanitary regulations cited by Moscow as the reason for stopping Kazakh grain transit. A Kazakh official relayed this information on Thursday.
Deputy Agriculture Minister Yermek Kenzhekhanuly stated that the Astana government remains in the dark, as Moscow has yet to respond. This lack of communication leaves Kazakhstan unable to address what some industry participants see as a looming trade conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Arms Act Violations: Over 15,000 Cases Registered
NGT Seeks Responses on Noida Township Environmental Violations
NATO Urged to Respond Robustly to Russian Airspace Violations
U.S. Imposes New Sanctions on Iran Over Human Rights Violations
Karnataka Governor Requests Report on Alleged MUDA Violations