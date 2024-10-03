Left Menu

Kazakhstan Seeks Clarity Amid Grain Transit Row with Russia

Kazakhstan has requested more information from Russia regarding alleged violations of phytosanitary rules which have led Moscow to halt the transit of Kazakh grain, according to a Kazakh official. The lack of response from Moscow is causing tensions, potentially leading to a trade dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:55 IST
Kazakhstan Seeks Clarity Amid Grain Transit Row with Russia
Russian National Guard

Kazakhstan has requested detailed clarification from Russia's state agriculture body concerning alleged breaches of phytosanitary regulations cited by Moscow as the reason for stopping Kazakh grain transit. A Kazakh official relayed this information on Thursday.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Yermek Kenzhekhanuly stated that the Astana government remains in the dark, as Moscow has yet to respond. This lack of communication leaves Kazakhstan unable to address what some industry participants see as a looming trade conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024