Left Menu

China on 'Wartime Footing' as Trade War Intensifies with Trump

In response to U.S. President Trump's tariffs, China has placed its civilian government officials on 'wartime footing.' Communist Party propaganda is mobilizing a diplomatic offensive to counteract U.S. trade measures. Beijing shifted strategies from seeking a trade deal to retaliatory tariffs amid rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 15:35 IST
China on 'Wartime Footing' as Trade War Intensifies with Trump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has escalated its response to U.S. tariffs under President Donald Trump by putting government officials on 'wartime footing' and launching a diplomatic charm offensive. The move, orchestrated by Communist Party propaganda officials, aims to rally international support against Trump's economic policies.

Officials in the foreign affairs and commerce ministries have been instructed to remain vigilant, cancel vacations, and enhance communications with nations affected by the tariffs. The strategy marks a departure from earlier attempts to maintain a cooperative trading relationship with Trump's administration.

Despite overtures to long-standing U.S. allies and attempts to establish high-level dialogues, Beijing has transitioned to a combative stance, threatening reciprocal tariffs and engaging with countries worldwide to resist Trump's economic agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025