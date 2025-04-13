China on 'Wartime Footing' as Trade War Intensifies with Trump

China has escalated its response to U.S. tariffs under President Donald Trump by putting government officials on 'wartime footing' and launching a diplomatic charm offensive. The move, orchestrated by Communist Party propaganda officials, aims to rally international support against Trump's economic policies.

Officials in the foreign affairs and commerce ministries have been instructed to remain vigilant, cancel vacations, and enhance communications with nations affected by the tariffs. The strategy marks a departure from earlier attempts to maintain a cooperative trading relationship with Trump's administration.

Despite overtures to long-standing U.S. allies and attempts to establish high-level dialogues, Beijing has transitioned to a combative stance, threatening reciprocal tariffs and engaging with countries worldwide to resist Trump's economic agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)