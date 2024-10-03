A Russian man is facing treason charges after being accused of passing sensitive military footage to Ukraine. Nikita Zhuravel, already serving a jail term for burning the Koran, allegedly sent video of a freight train carrying warplanes and movements of vehicles tied to a military base.

Prosecutors claim that Zhuravel volunteered to provide the data to a Ukrainian intelligence officer. The lack of immediate legal representation for Zhuravel in this case raises questions about his defense strategy. This incident follows his conviction under Russia's laws against offending religious believers.

The case gained wider attention due to controversial footage released by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, showing Zhuravel being beaten by Kadyrov's son while in custody. Russian investigators moved the case to Chechnya, acknowledging requests from its Muslim populace to be recognized as affected parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)