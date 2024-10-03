Tragedy Strikes: Over 60 Perish in Nigerian Boat Accident

A tragic incident unfolded in Nigeria's northern Niger state when a boat carrying predominantly women and children capsized, resulting in over 60 fatalities. The victims were returning from a religious festival when disaster struck.

The boat was ferrying nearly 300 passengers on the River Niger near the Gbajibo Community on Tuesday night when it sank, according to Jibril Abdullahi Muregi, chairman of the Mokwa local government area.

Efforts to rescue survivors have been ongoing, with about 160 individuals saved so far. Local authorities continue to piece together the events that led to this devastating loss.

