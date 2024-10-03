MUDA Land Controversy: Siddaramaiah Faces Fresh Allegations
Pradeep Kumar S P has accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of attempting to destroy evidence in a land allocation scam. An FIR was filed against Siddaramaiah and others. Despite returning the disputed plots, concerns remain over evidence integrity. Kumar urges the Enforcement Directorate for thorough investigation.
Pradeep Kumar S P, one of the key figures in the ongoing MUDA case, has leveled serious accusations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and associates, alleging attempts to tamper with evidence.
The Lokayukta police formally charged Siddaramaiah, connected individuals, and associates following a September 25 court mandate. Allegations focus on irregular plot allotments by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) involving Siddaramaiah's wife.
Pradeep Kumar criticized the alterations in records concerning 14 plots and emphasized the need for intervention by the Enforcement Directorate to maintain the integrity of the investigation.
