Railway Unions Demand Fair Bonus Amid Social Media Campaign

On Thursday, several railway unions spearheaded a social media campaign to demand productivity-linked bonuses aligned with the Seventh Pay Commission rather than the Sixth. Despite Indian Railways Employees Federation (IREF) appealing to the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, they received no government response.

Union leaders argued that railway employees played a crucial role during the pandemic lockdown, ensuring the seamless operation of trains, which contributed to a notable increase in earnings. Currently, railway employees are entitled to a productivity-linked bonus of 78 days' salary; however, the existing payments do not reflect the current pay scale, according to union representatives.

Alok Chandra Prakash of the Indian Railway Signal & Telecommunication Maintainers Union and Sarvjeet Singh of the Indian Railways Employees Federation highlighted discrepancies, noting the bonuses correspond to an outdated pay scale. They emphasize that revising the bonus to reflect the Seventh Pay Commission's standards is necessary for fairness and motivation among frontline railway workers. The campaign has garnered support across various unions.

