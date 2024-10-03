Security Forces Maintain Vigil Amid Global Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are vigilantly monitoring the situation in West Asia amid ongoing global conflicts. Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said minor local protests have been observed but there are no significant concerns. The region recently held democratic elections, signaling a positive direction.
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert as regional tensions in West Asia have the potential to impact local stability, according to a senior Army officer.
Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, leading the Army's strategic Chinar Corps, assured that while minor protests have taken place, no severe incidents have been reported. He emphasized the importance of monitoring the evolving security dynamics thoroughly.
Recently concluded elections in the region are seen as a step towards a brighter future, with encouraging voter turnout reflecting public confidence. The security plan in place has successfully maintained order during recent significant events, such as the Amarnath Yatra.
