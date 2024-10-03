Left Menu

Teenager Arrested for Chilling Murder of Doctor in Delhi

In southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj, a doctor was shot dead at a nursing home, allegedly by a 16-year-old boy. The accused later posted about the act on social media. Police efforts are underway to apprehend another suspect, and investigations into the motive continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:32 IST
Teenager Arrested for Chilling Murder of Doctor in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A doctor was tragically murdered at a nursing home in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area on Thursday. The alleged shooter, a 16-year-old boy, has been apprehended by police.

The incident unfolded when two teenagers reportedly sought first-aid treatment before shooting Dr. Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner. One suspect subsequently posted about the murder online.

Efforts to determine the motive persist as police work to capture a second suspect. Surveillance footage has been instrumental in the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024