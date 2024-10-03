Teenager Arrested for Chilling Murder of Doctor in Delhi
In southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj, a doctor was shot dead at a nursing home, allegedly by a 16-year-old boy. The accused later posted about the act on social media. Police efforts are underway to apprehend another suspect, and investigations into the motive continue.
A doctor was tragically murdered at a nursing home in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area on Thursday. The alleged shooter, a 16-year-old boy, has been apprehended by police.
The incident unfolded when two teenagers reportedly sought first-aid treatment before shooting Dr. Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner. One suspect subsequently posted about the murder online.
Efforts to determine the motive persist as police work to capture a second suspect. Surveillance footage has been instrumental in the ongoing investigation.
