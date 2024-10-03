Teenager Arrested for Chilling Murder of Doctor in Delhi

A doctor was tragically murdered at a nursing home in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area on Thursday. The alleged shooter, a 16-year-old boy, has been apprehended by police.

The incident unfolded when two teenagers reportedly sought first-aid treatment before shooting Dr. Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner. One suspect subsequently posted about the murder online.

Efforts to determine the motive persist as police work to capture a second suspect. Surveillance footage has been instrumental in the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)