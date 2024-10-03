Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on TMC Leader: Ashish Pandey's Arrest Shakes West Bengal

The CBI has arrested TMC youth leader Ashish Pandey in connection with the corruption case involving RG Kar hospital's former principal, Sandip Ghosh. Alleged links to the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor are under probe. Political reactions are mixed, with BJP supporting the arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken a significant step by arresting Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth leader Ashish Pandey. This development is part of the ongoing investigation into allegations of corruption against Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar hospital, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Pandey, reportedly a close associate of Ghosh, was interrogated by the investigative agency on September 30, following Ghosh's earlier arrest on September 2 in connection with the corruption case. The scandal further intensified when the agency linked Ghosh to the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor on August 9 at the state-run medical college.

In response, the ruling TMC in West Bengal expressed caution over the CBI's actions, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) applauded the arrest. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed Pandey's involvement weakens the 'threat culture' at medical colleges, emphasizing the importance of the agency's ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

