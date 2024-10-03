Delhi Unveils e-Abkari Portal to Modernize Liquor Retail
The Delhi government has initiated a trial run for the e-Abkari portal, developed by the National Informatics Centre, to replace the existing excise management system. The platform aims to streamline the retail liquor business, involving liquor vends and licensed establishments, by handling orders and permits online.
During the trial, 10 liquor vends from four government corporations, along with over 30 licensed hotels, clubs, and restaurants, will use the e-Abkari portal for ordering stock and generating permits online, according to the Excise department.
Officials stated that the transition from the previous system, ESCIMS, was delayed due to technical issues. The old portal had been managed by the Excise department after a contract with an IT firm ended, impacting government revenue due to technical snags.
