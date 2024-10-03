Delhi Unveils e-Abkari Portal to Modernize Liquor Retail

The Delhi government launched a trial run of the e-Abkari portal, aiming to modernize its retail liquor business. Developed by the National Informatics Centre, the new platform replaces the existing excise supply chain system.

During the trial, 10 liquor vends from four government corporations, along with over 30 licensed hotels, clubs, and restaurants, will use the e-Abkari portal for ordering stock and generating permits online, according to the Excise department.

Officials stated that the transition from the previous system, ESCIMS, was delayed due to technical issues. The old portal had been managed by the Excise department after a contract with an IT firm ended, impacting government revenue due to technical snags.

(With inputs from agencies.)