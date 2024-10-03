Tragic Discovery: Mother and Son Found in Well
The bodies of Maya Yadav and her son Viraj, missing since Tuesday, were discovered in a well near their home in Jhirana, Rajasthan, on Thursday. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths after handing the bodies over to the family following a postmortem examination.
The tragic discovery of a missing woman and her young son has shocked the residents of Jhirana village in Rajasthan. The bodies of Maya Yadav, 29, and her son Viraj, 4, were found in a well near their home on Thursday.
According to SHO Hariman Meena, the bodies, lamentably tied to each other, were discovered floating in a well situated behind their house in Jawali village. The incident has left the community in mourning as questions arise regarding the circumstances leading to their deaths.
Local police retrieved the bodies and, after conducting a postmortem, handed them over to the grieving family. An investigation has been launched to determine the series of events that led to this heart-rending outcome.
(With inputs from agencies.)
