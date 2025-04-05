Shreyas Iyer Excited for Punjab Kings' Homecoming Against Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer expressed his eagerness to play in Punjab ahead of their first home match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Mullanpur. Iyer commended the hospitality of Punjab's residents and the diverse culinary offerings in the region. Having clinched victories in away games against Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the in-form PBKS now aims to continue their winning streak against RR, who are ninth in the standings with only one win out of three matches.

In a video available on the IPL's official website, Iyer affectionately referred to Punjab as a 'pind'—a Punjabi term for village. "I call it pind. The people are very sweet, cordial, and loving. Additionally, there is an abundance of delicious food varieties. It's been a wonderful homecoming. We're off to a great start, and the team spirit is high," Iyer stated. He emphasized the importance of camaraderie and acknowledged each player's contributions to the team's success.

Iyer also lauded his "magnificent" partnership with head coach Ricky Ponting, built during their tenure with Delhi Capitals. "Ricky Ponting is a masterclass in sharing ideas and contributing insights. He brings vast experience in strategy and tactical decision-making, which is invaluable," he mentioned. Iyer stated his focus remains on staying present, winning matches, and his ultimate goal of lifting the trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)