Tragic Clash in Patna: Teen Shot Dead, Woman Injured
A clash between two groups in Patna's Bibipur village resulted in the death of a 13-year-old boy named Golu and injuries to a 50-year-old woman. The incident escalated when someone from one group opened fire. Authorities are investigating and searching for the shooter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 03-10-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 23:48 IST
- Country:
- India
A violent clash between villagers erupted in Patna district's Bibipur village, leading to the tragic death of a 13-year-old boy and injuring a 50-year-old woman, according to local police.
The altercation began over a minor disagreement, quickly spiraling out of control. Witnesses report that a sudden gunshot fired into the opposing group resulted in the death of a young boy named Golu. The woman, however, survived and is recuperating.
Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect responsible and have registered a case as they continue to probe the socioeconomic tensions behind the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
