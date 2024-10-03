Tragic Clash in Patna: Teen Shot Dead, Woman Injured

A violent clash between villagers erupted in Patna district's Bibipur village, leading to the tragic death of a 13-year-old boy and injuring a 50-year-old woman, according to local police.

The altercation began over a minor disagreement, quickly spiraling out of control. Witnesses report that a sudden gunshot fired into the opposing group resulted in the death of a young boy named Golu. The woman, however, survived and is recuperating.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect responsible and have registered a case as they continue to probe the socioeconomic tensions behind the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)