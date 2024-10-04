Left Menu

Tragedy in Chiapas: Migrants Caught in Gunfire

Mexican army troops opened fire on a truck with migrants from multiple countries, killing six and wounding ten. The incident, labeled 'deplorable' by President Claudia Sheinbaum, is under investigation. Two soldiers were relieved of duty and handed over to civilian prosecutors for questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 04-10-2024 00:18 IST
Mexican army troops opened fire on a truck filled with migrants from diverse countries, with the tragic event resulting in six deaths and ten injuries. President Claudia Sheinbaum labeled the incident 'deplorable' Thursday, initiating an investigation into the matter.

The two soldiers who opened fire on Tuesday, marking Sheinbaum's first day in office, were turned over to civilian prosecutors for questioning yet face no charges at present. The shooting was reviewed to determine if any commanding officers should face disciplinary action to ensure such events do not recur.

The Defense Department reported the incident occurred near Huixtla, Chiapas when soldiers claimed to hear shots as a convoy approached. Soldiers allegedly fired on one of the trucks, which led to the fatalities. Meanwhile, concerns from rights activists and the UN highlight migrants' vulnerabilities and the need for safer migration pathways.

