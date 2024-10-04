Sydney's Protest Agreement: Balancing Safety and Expression

A pro-Palestine group in Sydney has secured permission for a Sunday protest after reaching an agreement with local police, who had raised safety concerns and sought a court intervention to block the demonstrations planned for October 6 and 7.

Police in New South Wales confirmed the Supreme Court dismissed their petition after organizers agreed to adjust the protest's location and route, and restrict the display of flags and symbols related to banned organizations.

Amid increasing tensions and incidents of antisemitism and Islamophobia, Australia continues to enforce strict laws against public displays of terror group symbols, with authorities poised to ensure community safety during the protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)