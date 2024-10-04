Left Menu

Michigan Governor Pushes for American Evacuations Amid Lebanon Crisis

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has called on the U.S. government to intensify efforts to rescue Americans in Lebanon. An American was confirmed killed amid Israel's military offensive. U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib criticized the lack of urgent response as over 7,000 citizens seek aid. Washington has been facilitating departures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 04:40 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 04:40 IST
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is urging the U.S. government to enhance its rescue efforts for Americans stuck in Lebanon amid the ongoing military offensive by Israel. Among the victims is Kamel Ahmad Jawad from Dearborn, Michigan, who lost his life during an Israeli airstrike.

U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib has publicly criticized what she perceives as a sluggish response from the government. The conflict in Lebanon has led to significant casualties and displacement.

According to a State Department spokesperson, the U.S. is collaborating with airlines to ensure the safe departure of its citizens, with efforts already resulting in the evacuation of hundreds. About 7,000 Americans have indicated interest in leaving Lebanon, though not all have sought immediate assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

