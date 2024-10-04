Ukraine Bolsters Defenses in Eastern Donetsk: A Strategic Retreat

Ukraine's armed forces have fortified their positions in the eastern Donetsk region after retreating from the town of Vuhledar. The withdrawal by Kyiv forces emphasized the critical need to preserve lives amid increasing Russian advances.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the troop pullback, asserting that saving soldiers' lives was paramount. The loss of Vuhledar underscores its strategic significance, with efforts to rebuild expected to take time.

Despite a brief Ukrainian incursion into Russia's Kursk region in August, Russian troops are progressing steadily in eastern Ukraine. Intensified Russian attacks are reported in the Pokrovsk sector, a focal point of fierce combat along the front lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)