U.S. Push for Quickened Arms Aid to Israel Amid Rising Tensions

Representative Michael McCaul urged President Biden to speed up U.S. weapons shipments to Israel, including 2000-pound bombs. McCaul emphasized the urgency amid fears of escalating Middle East conflict. The delay stems from human rights concerns. McCaul highlighted the strategic importance of these weapons against enemies like Hamas and Hezbollah.

Updated: 04-10-2024 04:49 IST
In a decisive move, U.S. Representative Michael McCaul has pressed President Joe Biden to accelerate the shipment of weapons to Israel, including potent 2000-pound bombs. McCaul's appeal came in the form of a letter, urging expediency in the face of growing Middle Eastern tensions.

The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, McCaul, emphasized the strategic necessity of such armaments. He noted that over ten planned arms deals have been pending approval, as geopolitical anxieties mount globally, fueling calls in Washington to bolster Israel's military capabilities.

Amidst escalating conflicts with Hamas and Hezbollah, and Iranian hostilities, this diplomatic push underscores the criticality of assisting Israel's defense efforts. The push comes amid Republican calls for Biden to reconsider his stance on arms shipments paused due to humanitarian considerations.



