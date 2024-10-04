Navigating the Turbulent Geopolitical Landscape: India's Strategic Preparedness

In a world increasingly defined by geopolitical uncertainty, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan described the global climate as being in a state of 'flux', driven by enduring conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine and ongoing tensions in West Asia.

During an event by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), Gen Chauhan reiterated that conflict is a primal aspect of human nature, prompting nations to maintain strategic readiness. Emphasizing strategic deterrence, he stated that India, while peace-loving, must be prepared for future challenges.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also attending, underscored India's peaceful intentions while supporting an adaptable defence strategy. The SIDM Champion Awards were presented, showcasing excellence in India's defence manufacturing sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)