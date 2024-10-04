Navigating the Turbulent Geopolitical Landscape: India's Strategic Preparedness
Gen Anil Chauhan discussed the fluid geopolitical climate marked by prolonged conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars. He emphasized that conflict is inherent in human civilization, highlighting India's need for strategic deterrence and unique military solutions. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated India's commitment to peace while being prepared for war.
- Country:
- India
In a world increasingly defined by geopolitical uncertainty, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan described the global climate as being in a state of 'flux', driven by enduring conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine and ongoing tensions in West Asia.
During an event by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), Gen Chauhan reiterated that conflict is a primal aspect of human nature, prompting nations to maintain strategic readiness. Emphasizing strategic deterrence, he stated that India, while peace-loving, must be prepared for future challenges.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also attending, underscored India's peaceful intentions while supporting an adaptable defence strategy. The SIDM Champion Awards were presented, showcasing excellence in India's defence manufacturing sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- geopolitical
- conflict
- defence
- India
- war
- preparedness
- strategy
- deterrence
- Rajnath
- SIDM
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris Issues Blunt Warning on Home Intrusion
AAP Ramps Up Campaign Strategy for Historic Delhi Assembly Elections
Political Tensions Rise as Assam CM Criticizes Jharkhand CM's Hospitality Towards IUML Delegation
War of Words: Naidu and Subba Reddy Clash Over Tirupati Temple Prasad Controversy
Quad Summit in Delaware to Unveil Ambitious Security and Technology Initiatives