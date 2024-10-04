Escalation in Gaza: Renewed Tensions and Conflicts Erupt
The Israeli military conducted airstrikes across Gaza, resulting in 29 Palestinian deaths. This attack followed renewed rocket fire targeting southern Israel, indicative of Hamas-led militant capabilities despite ongoing Israeli military offensives over the past year.
The latest airstrikes in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli military resulted in the death of at least 29 Palestinians, as confirmed by medical sources on Friday. In retaliation, rocket sirens echoed across southern Israel following these escalated tensions.
The continued rocket fire from Gaza underscores the sustained capabilities of Hamas-led militant factions, despite enduring intense Israeli military offensives that have devastated broad areas of the Palestinian enclave over the past year.
The Israeli military reported the activation of rocket sirens in southern Israel for the first time in nearly two months, coinciding with the anniversary of Hamas' attack that ignited the ongoing Gaza conflict.
