Tragedy Strikes: Haitian Town Under Siege by Armed Gang
In a devastating attack by the Gran Grif gang, at least 70 people were killed and 16 injured in the town of Pont-Sonde, Haiti. The gang also set fire to homes and vehicles, causing residents to flee. The United Nations' Human Rights Office condemned the violence.
In a tragic incident that rocked the town of Pont-Sonde in Haiti's Artibonite department, the Gran Grif gang claimed the lives of at least 70 individuals. Armed with automatic rifles, the gang members shot at residents in a brutal and unprovoked attack early Thursday morning.
A spokesperson for the United Nations' Human Rights Office, Thameen Al-Kheetan, expressed deep horror over the violence, describing the gang's actions as ruthless. The attack left at least 16 people seriously injured.
Additionally, the gang ignited at least 45 homes and 34 vehicles, forcing a significant number of terrified residents to abandon their homes in search of safety. This incident underscores the volatile security landscape in Haiti and raises urgent calls for international attention and intervention.
