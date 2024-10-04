Tragedy Strikes: Haitian Town Under Siege by Armed Gang

In a tragic incident that rocked the town of Pont-Sonde in Haiti's Artibonite department, the Gran Grif gang claimed the lives of at least 70 individuals. Armed with automatic rifles, the gang members shot at residents in a brutal and unprovoked attack early Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the United Nations' Human Rights Office, Thameen Al-Kheetan, expressed deep horror over the violence, describing the gang's actions as ruthless. The attack left at least 16 people seriously injured.

Additionally, the gang ignited at least 45 homes and 34 vehicles, forcing a significant number of terrified residents to abandon their homes in search of safety. This incident underscores the volatile security landscape in Haiti and raises urgent calls for international attention and intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)