Left Menu

Fierce Encounter: Security Forces Achieve Major Strike Against Naxalites

Security forces killed 28 Naxalites in a major operation in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. The clash, occurring on the Narayanpur-Dantewada border, involved state police's DRG and STF units. With this encounter, over 185 Maoists have been killed this year, reinforcing the government's goal to eradicate Naxalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dantewada | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:48 IST
Fierce Encounter: Security Forces Achieve Major Strike Against Naxalites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major success for security forces battling Maoists in Chhattisgarh, 28 Naxalites were killed in a significant encounter in the Bastar region, a senior police official reported this Friday.

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai commended the forces, asserting the state and central government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism, often referred to as a 'double engine' effort.

The clash erupted around 1 pm in a forested area between Thulthuli and Nendur villages during a joint anti-Naxal operation. The operation, involving District Reserve Guard and Special Task Force personnel, resulted in the recovery of an AK-47 and an SLR rifle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024