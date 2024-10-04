Fierce Encounter: Security Forces Achieve Major Strike Against Naxalites
Security forces killed 28 Naxalites in a major operation in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. The clash, occurring on the Narayanpur-Dantewada border, involved state police's DRG and STF units. With this encounter, over 185 Maoists have been killed this year, reinforcing the government's goal to eradicate Naxalism.
In a major success for security forces battling Maoists in Chhattisgarh, 28 Naxalites were killed in a significant encounter in the Bastar region, a senior police official reported this Friday.
Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai commended the forces, asserting the state and central government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism, often referred to as a 'double engine' effort.
The clash erupted around 1 pm in a forested area between Thulthuli and Nendur villages during a joint anti-Naxal operation. The operation, involving District Reserve Guard and Special Task Force personnel, resulted in the recovery of an AK-47 and an SLR rifle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
