Erode Schools Bomb Threat: A Hoax Unveiled
A bomb threat led to panic in three CBSE schools in Erode district, prompting an extensive police search. The threat was deemed a hoax. School administrations alerted parents, causing widespread concern. This marks the second such incident in the region recently, officials reported.
Chennai | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:49 IST
An alarming bomb threat at three CBSE schools in Erode district was declared a hoax, authorities confirmed on Friday.
Tensions rose when the police bomb detection and disposal squad conducted thorough searches of the school premises but found no explosives.
Following the threat, management at the affected schools promptly notified parents for student pick-up, though subsequent searches revealed no danger. Authorities identified this as the second hoax in recent times in the district.
