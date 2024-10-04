Erode Schools Bomb Threat: A Hoax Unveiled

An alarming bomb threat at three CBSE schools in Erode district was declared a hoax, authorities confirmed on Friday.

Tensions rose when the police bomb detection and disposal squad conducted thorough searches of the school premises but found no explosives.

Following the threat, management at the affected schools promptly notified parents for student pick-up, though subsequent searches revealed no danger. Authorities identified this as the second hoax in recent times in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)