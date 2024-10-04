Underworld Ties: Showroom Shooting Saga

Delhi Police have intensified their crackdown, arresting two more suspects tied to a daring shooting at a Naraina luxury car showroom. The shooting was reportedly orchestrated by a Europe-based gangster of Indian origin.

The Special Cell's southwestern range apprehended Akash alias Bholi and Sumit Kala from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, officials confirmed. They allegedly participated in the extortion attempt, joining Arman Khan and kickboxer Deepak in the brazen attack.

Gang members, led by Himanshu Bhau, demanded Rs 5 crore from the showroom owner, leaving a threatening note. The arrested duo, both from Haryana, admitted their involvement, while Bhau remains wanted under serious charges, including under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

