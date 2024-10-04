Left Menu

Musk's X Strikes Deal to Resume Operations in Brazil

Elon Musk's social media platform X seeks to resume operations in Brazil by settling fines imposed by the Supreme Court. The service had been suspended due to non-compliance with legal requirements, including hate speech moderation obligations and appointing a legal representative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:08 IST
Elon Musk's social media platform, X, is actively pursuing a return to the Brazilian market following significant regulatory compliance efforts. The platform had been suspended since late August, facing challenges over moderation and legal representation mandates.

Recent developments reveal that X has paid over $5 million to settle fines imposed by the Brazilian Supreme Court. This change in approach indicates a strategic pivot by the company, as it now seeks to fulfill court orders, including account blocks under investigation.

On Sept. 26, X initially appealed to lift the operational suspension. Top court Justice Alexandre de Moraes stipulated the necessity of fine payments for service resumption. With payments exceeding 28.6 million reais now confirmed, X petitions for unhindered user access across Brazil.

