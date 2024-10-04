Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Heinous Crime in Muzaffarnagar

A POCSO court in Muzaffarnagar sentenced Nadeem to life imprisonment for abducting, raping, and torturing a 14-year-old girl. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him. The brutal crime occurred in December 2022, when the victim was kidnapped and assaulted near a brick kiln.

A special POCSO court in Muzaffarnagar has delivered a life sentence to Nadeem, a 30-year-old man, for the abduction, rape, and torture of a 14-year-old girl. The verdict was announced on Friday, with the court also imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict.

The horrific incident unfolded in December 2022 when the girl was forcibly taken from her home in the Nai Mandi police station area. She was taken to a nearby brick kiln, where she was subjected to brutal physical abuse and rape before being released the next day, according to the prosecution.

Judge Manjula Bhalotia, presiding over the case, found the accused guilty on all charges, marking a significant judgment in the fight against sexual crimes against minors. The case highlights the ongoing issues of safety and justice for young girls in the region.

