Noida Arrest: Chandan Verma's Fatal Affair Fallout
Police have arrested Chandan Verma, the main suspect in the fatal shooting incident involving a Dalit teacher and his family, citing an illicit affair as the motive. Verma had an 18-month relationship with the victim's wife, which soured, leading to the tragedy. He attempted suicide post-incident.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic development, police have apprehended Chandan Verma, the primary suspect in the fatal shooting of a Dalit schoolteacher, his wife, and their two minor daughters. The incident, driven by an illicit relationship that turned bitter, has sent shockwaves through the community.
Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar Singh confirmed that Verma was detained near a Noida toll plaza while en route to Delhi. He had earlier attempted suicide after the murder spree, which was sparked by an 18-month affair with the victim's wife, Poonam.
The tragic incident has attracted significant political attention, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extending condolences to the bereaved family, while the opposition has criticized the government for its handling of law and order in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Law and Order in Bhiwandi Under Control After Ganesh Idol Clash
Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Adityanath Over Law and Order
Bihar CM Upholds Law and Order, Announces Major Police Reforms
Mixed Responses to Congress-Staged Bandh Over Chhattisgarh's Law and Order Crisis
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Vows Strict Action Amid Law and Order Concerns