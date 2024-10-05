Left Menu

Noida Arrest: Chandan Verma's Fatal Affair Fallout

Police have arrested Chandan Verma, the main suspect in the fatal shooting incident involving a Dalit teacher and his family, citing an illicit affair as the motive. Verma had an 18-month relationship with the victim's wife, which soured, leading to the tragedy. He attempted suicide post-incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 05-10-2024 00:18 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 00:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic development, police have apprehended Chandan Verma, the primary suspect in the fatal shooting of a Dalit schoolteacher, his wife, and their two minor daughters. The incident, driven by an illicit relationship that turned bitter, has sent shockwaves through the community.

Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar Singh confirmed that Verma was detained near a Noida toll plaza while en route to Delhi. He had earlier attempted suicide after the murder spree, which was sparked by an 18-month affair with the victim's wife, Poonam.

The tragic incident has attracted significant political attention, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extending condolences to the bereaved family, while the opposition has criticized the government for its handling of law and order in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

