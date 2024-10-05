Nationwide Crackdown on Terror Outfit
The National Investigation Agency launched a comprehensive operation across multiple states, targeting 22 sites linked to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror network. The searches, spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Delhi, aim to dismantle the group's operations in India.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its campaign against terrorism by executing a series of raids at 22 different locations nationwide. This was part of the ongoing probe into the activities of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group, which is based in Pakistan.
These raids were simultaneously carried out in various states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Delhi, as officials confirmed on Saturday. The coordinated effort aims to curb the JeM outfit's operations within India.
This operation underscores the agency's dedication to tracking down and neutralizing terror threats, ensuring national security and safety across the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
