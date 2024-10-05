Nationwide Crackdown on Terror Outfit

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its campaign against terrorism by executing a series of raids at 22 different locations nationwide. This was part of the ongoing probe into the activities of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group, which is based in Pakistan.

These raids were simultaneously carried out in various states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Delhi, as officials confirmed on Saturday. The coordinated effort aims to curb the JeM outfit's operations within India.

This operation underscores the agency's dedication to tracking down and neutralizing terror threats, ensuring national security and safety across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)