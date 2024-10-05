Court Convicts Nine for Hospital Attack in Thane

Nine individuals in Maharashtra's Thane district have been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for attacking medical staff and damaging property at a government hospital. The sentencing was handed down by Additional Sessions Judge A N Sirsikar, who highlighted the unlawful assembly and riotous acts perpetrated by the accused.

The case stemmed from a 2013 incident when a patient was declared dead upon arrival at Thane Civil Hospital, leading to a violent outburst by his relatives. The court deemed their actions as motivated by dissatisfaction with medical treatment.

Public prosecutor R G Kshirsagar presented evidence of the relatives' attack on medical personnel. The court stressed the need for medical staff to operate without fear, recognizing their role as public servants deserving of protection. Nine accused from the Mumbra area were convicted, with sentences ranging from three months to two years, alongside fines.

(With inputs from agencies.)