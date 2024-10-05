Tragic Collision: Youths Die in Police Patrolling Accident

Two young men lost their lives after the motorcycle they were riding was allegedly hit by a police patrolling vehicle in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, a senior police officer confirmed on Saturday.

The tragic incident took place in the Gola police station area late Friday night, leading to an immediate investigation.

According to the officer-in-charge of Gola, Abhishek Prasad, an FIR has been registered against the driver of the patrolling vehicle following a complaint by Tiru Manjhi, the father of one of the deceased. Manjhi has accused the police vehicle of causing the fatal accident. Authorities are now investigating the matter thoroughly.

(With inputs from agencies.)