Tragic Collision: Youths Die in Police Patrolling Accident
Two young men were tragically killed when their motorcycle was struck by a police patrolling vehicle in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district. The fatal accident occurred in the Gola area late Friday. The officer in charge confirmed that an FIR was filed against the accused driver.
- Country:
- India
Two young men lost their lives after the motorcycle they were riding was allegedly hit by a police patrolling vehicle in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, a senior police officer confirmed on Saturday.
The tragic incident took place in the Gola police station area late Friday night, leading to an immediate investigation.
According to the officer-in-charge of Gola, Abhishek Prasad, an FIR has been registered against the driver of the patrolling vehicle following a complaint by Tiru Manjhi, the father of one of the deceased. Manjhi has accused the police vehicle of causing the fatal accident. Authorities are now investigating the matter thoroughly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- police
- patrolling
- collision
- motorcycle
- accident
- youths
- FIR
- investigation
- Ramgarh
ALSO READ
Mineral-rich Jharkhand has capacity to fill country's treasury, but youths go to other states for jobs: Amit Shah in Giridih.
Tragic Accident Claims Delhi Police Head Constable's Life
Chemical Accident at Palghar Pharma Unit Injures Six
Accidental Mortar Blast Injures Three BSF Trainees in Pokhran
Tragic Accident in Jehanabad: Two Dead, One Injured by Government Jeep