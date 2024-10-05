Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Youths Die in Police Patrolling Accident

Two young men were tragically killed when their motorcycle was struck by a police patrolling vehicle in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district. The fatal accident occurred in the Gola area late Friday. The officer in charge confirmed that an FIR was filed against the accused driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramgarh | Updated: 05-10-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 13:55 IST
Tragic Collision: Youths Die in Police Patrolling Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two young men lost their lives after the motorcycle they were riding was allegedly hit by a police patrolling vehicle in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, a senior police officer confirmed on Saturday.

The tragic incident took place in the Gola police station area late Friday night, leading to an immediate investigation.

According to the officer-in-charge of Gola, Abhishek Prasad, an FIR has been registered against the driver of the patrolling vehicle following a complaint by Tiru Manjhi, the father of one of the deceased. Manjhi has accused the police vehicle of causing the fatal accident. Authorities are now investigating the matter thoroughly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

