AIMIM Seeks Arrest of Yati Narsinghanand for Derogatory Remarks
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi submitted a representation to the Hyderabad police commissioner demanding a criminal case against UP leader Yati Narsinghanand for alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Owaisi insists on canceling Narsinghanand's bail and arresting him for violating conditions and making derogatory comments.
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has formally requested the Hyderabad police commissioner to initiate legal action against Uttar Pradesh Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand. The demand comes after Narsinghanand allegedly made derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammed.
During a press briefing, Owaisi, accompanied by his party's MLAs and leaders, criticized Narsinghanand, who previously faced imprisonment for hate speech. One bail condition was to refrain from similar comments, which has allegedly been breached.
Owaisi has called for the immediate cancellation of Narsinghanand's bail and urged for his arrest, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the inflammatory remarks legally.
