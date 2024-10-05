Tragedy Strikes: Navratri Festivity Overshadowed by Gruesome Crime
A teenage girl was allegedly raped by unknown perpetrators in Vadodara during Navratri, while her male friend was restrained. The police are investigating the incident, leveraging technical surveillance to identify the culprits. The crime coincided with relaxed Garba celebration restrictions and mirrors a similar crime in Pune.
In a shocking incident during the festive season, a teenage girl was allegedly assaulted by unidentified individuals in Vadodara, Gujarat. The crime occurred during Navratri celebrations, famous for drawing large crowds for Garba events throughout the city.
According to the Superintendent of Police, Rohan Anand, the victim had ventured out to meet a childhood friend in Laxmipura. While returning on a Scooty around midnight, they were intercepted by five individuals on an isolated road.
Following the attack, the victims reported the crime to authorities, prompting a swift police response. The Gujarat government had recently relaxed restrictions on Navratri celebrations, raising safety concerns amidst reports of a similar crime in Pune.
(With inputs from agencies.)
