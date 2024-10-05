US Citizen Faces Russian Trial for Mercenary Allegations
Stephen Hubbard, a 72-year-old US citizen, is facing a seven-year sentence in Russia for allegedly fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine. Prosecutors consider his age and admission of guilt, recommending a maximum-security penal colony. The case highlights rising US-Russia tensions over detained citizens used in diplomatic negotiations.
A Russian court is deliberating a seven-year sentence for Stephen Hubbard, a 72-year-old American, accused of acting as a mercenary in the Ukraine conflict, as reported by Russian media.
The prosecution urged the court to consider Hubbard's age and his admission of guilt, suggesting he serve time in a maximum-security penal colony, noted Interfax.
This case underscores a pattern of increasing arrests of Americans in Russia, amid assertions that US nationals might be leveraged for prisoner exchanges, similar to the extensive August swap involving multiple countries.
