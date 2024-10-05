Left Menu

US Citizen Faces Russian Trial for Mercenary Allegations

Stephen Hubbard, a 72-year-old US citizen, is facing a seven-year sentence in Russia for allegedly fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine. Prosecutors consider his age and admission of guilt, recommending a maximum-security penal colony. The case highlights rising US-Russia tensions over detained citizens used in diplomatic negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-10-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 15:41 IST
US Citizen Faces Russian Trial for Mercenary Allegations
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A Russian court is deliberating a seven-year sentence for Stephen Hubbard, a 72-year-old American, accused of acting as a mercenary in the Ukraine conflict, as reported by Russian media.

The prosecution urged the court to consider Hubbard's age and his admission of guilt, suggesting he serve time in a maximum-security penal colony, noted Interfax.

This case underscores a pattern of increasing arrests of Americans in Russia, amid assertions that US nationals might be leveraged for prisoner exchanges, similar to the extensive August swap involving multiple countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024