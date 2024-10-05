Outrage in West Bengal: Community Protests Alleged Rape and Murder of Minor

The tragic death of a 10-year-old girl in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas has sparked significant unrest. Villagers, accusing authorities of negligence, claim she was raped and murdered, leading to arson at a local police outpost.

Tensions rose as a mob torched the Mahismari outpost, accusing police of inaction after the girl's disappearance. Political figures, including BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul and DYFI leader Meenakshi Mukherjee, vehemently demanded justice on-site.

With heated demonstrations in Salt Lake and calls for a proper investigation, residents demand accountability and action against those involved. The police, however, claim prompt response with the arrest of a suspect. Investigations continue amid growing political and social discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)