Tragedy and Unrest in South 24 Parganas: A Community's Outcry

The discovery of a 10-year-old girl's body in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas has incited local anger, leading to a police outpost being set ablaze. Villagers allege the minor was raped and murdered, blaming police inaction. Tensions rise as political leaders and locals demand justice and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-10-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 16:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heart-wrenching incident in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district has sparked fury among locals, following the discovery of a 10-year-old girl's body. The minor, missing since Friday evening, became the center of a tragic narrative that highlighted alleged police inaction.

Early Saturday, locals discovered the girl's body in a marshy area in Jaynagar. Enraged residents gathered and set fire to the Mahismari police outpost, expressing their frustration over the authorities' delayed response. Despite assertions by the police of immediate action after the complaint, a contentious atmosphere remains.

Prominent political figures, including TMC MLA Ganesh Mondal and BJP's Agnimitra Paul, have visited the area, adding to calls for an unbiased autopsy and thorough investigation. Public demonstrations continue as community members seek justice for the young girl. The case has caught national attention, raising serious questions about the safety of women and children in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

