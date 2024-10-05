Left Menu

Samsung Workers Strike Gains Momentum Amid Political Support

Left party members, including key leaders, were detained for protesting without permission in support of striking Samsung workers. They demand Chief Minister Stalin's intervention, asserting workers' rights to unionize. Samsung assures commitment to resolving disputes and claims compliance with labor laws and proper working conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-10-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 17:03 IST
  • India

Numerous members of the Left party, including prominent state leaders, were detained in a protest rally in support of Samsung workers on strike since September 9.

State secretaries R Mutharasan of the CPI and K Balakrishnan of the CPI (M) demanded immediate action from Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin, highlighting the workers' right to unionize. They accused authorities of attempting to appease Samsung's management with these arrests.

Samsung asserts its commitment to resolving issues with direct negotiations, emphasizing compliance with labor laws and maintaining normal production ahead of the festive season. The company assured that it prioritizes employee welfare, with benefits such as competitive salaries and safe working conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

