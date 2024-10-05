Left Menu

Macron Calls for Arms Shipment Halt to Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a halt to arms shipments to Gaza, advocating for a political solution to the conflict. France, a minor arms supplier to Israel, emphasizes the need to de-escalate tensions, especially concerning Lebanon's potential involvement.

French President Emmanuel Macron has advocated for the cessation of arms shipments to Gaza, underscoring the necessity for a political resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Although France is not a major supplier of weapons to Israel, with only 30 million euros worth of arms sent last year, Macron emphasized that halting such shipments is crucial to avoid further escalation.

As Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot concludes a diplomatic tour in the Middle East, France is positioning itself to help spearhead renewed diplomatic efforts.

