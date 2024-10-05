Left Menu

Amit Shah's Final Push Against Naxalism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to review the Naxal security situation with chief ministers from eight affected states. Under the Modi government, LWE violence has decreased significantly. The government is committed to eradicating the LWE menace by March 2026, with significant assistance provided to affected states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 19:51 IST
Amit Shah's Final Push Against Naxalism
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will conduct a crucial review of the security scenario in the Naxal-affected regions. Chief ministers from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh are expected to participate in this high-stakes meeting.

The Narendra Modi government has reported a marked decline in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) activities, citing a 72% drop in violence and an 86% reduction in deaths compared to 2010. The government is optimistic that they are now seeing the twilight of Naxalism, due to comprehensive strategies and enhanced security measures.

Senior central and state officials, alongside Union ministers involved in development initiatives in LWE-impacted regions, will also engage in these discussions. An ambitious deadline has been set to eradicate the Naxal menace by March 2026, with significant enhancements in road and mobile network connectivity already achieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024