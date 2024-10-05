Amit Shah's Final Push Against Naxalism
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to review the Naxal security situation with chief ministers from eight affected states. Under the Modi government, LWE violence has decreased significantly. The government is committed to eradicating the LWE menace by March 2026, with significant assistance provided to affected states.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will conduct a crucial review of the security scenario in the Naxal-affected regions. Chief ministers from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh are expected to participate in this high-stakes meeting.
The Narendra Modi government has reported a marked decline in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) activities, citing a 72% drop in violence and an 86% reduction in deaths compared to 2010. The government is optimistic that they are now seeing the twilight of Naxalism, due to comprehensive strategies and enhanced security measures.
Senior central and state officials, alongside Union ministers involved in development initiatives in LWE-impacted regions, will also engage in these discussions. An ambitious deadline has been set to eradicate the Naxal menace by March 2026, with significant enhancements in road and mobile network connectivity already achieved.
