Controversy Surrounds Sanjauli Mosque Demolition Order

The Shimla Municipal Commissioner's court has ordered the demolition of the top three unauthorized storeys of the Sanjauli mosque, giving two months for execution. Hindu organizations protest the illegal construction. The Waqf Board is responsible for costs. The next hearing is on December 21 regarding the remaining floors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-10-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 20:35 IST
The Shimla Municipal Commissioner's court has issued a directive for the demolition of the top three unauthorized storeys of the contentious Sanjauli mosque, granting the Waqf Board and the mosque committee a two-month window to comply with its orders.

The court also mandated that the Waqf Board and the committee shoulder the demolition costs, scheduling the next hearing for December 21 to address the remaining floors. Hindu groups have been vocally opposing the unlawful construction, demanding the demolition of the supposed illegal additions.

Counsel for the Waqf Board, B S Thakur, confirmed that the court acknowledged the committee's offer to dismantle the unauthorized sections, though it dismissed a petition by local residents to become involved in the proceedings. Amid ongoing protests and historical tensions regarding the site, the Waqf Board insists it retains proper ownership documentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

