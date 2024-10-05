NIA Files Charge Sheet Against Two for Reviving PLFI in Jharkhand
The NIA has filed a charge sheet against Kapil Pathak and Binod Munda for attempting to strengthen the banned Maoist group PLFI across Jharkhand and nearby states. The case involves extortion and terrorist activities, including the retrieval of illegal arms and ammunition linked to the suspects.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against two individuals involved in efforts to revive the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), a prohibited Maoist organization.
The charge sheet, submitted in Ranchi, names Kapil Pathak and Binod Munda for their roles in generating funds through extortion in states like Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.
The NIA's investigation revealed the duo's involvement in terrorist activities and the illegal transfer of money from Jharkhand to Assam, along with the recovery of arms supplied by Pathak.
