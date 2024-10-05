NIA Files Charge Sheet Against Two for Reviving PLFI in Jharkhand

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against two individuals involved in efforts to revive the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), a prohibited Maoist organization.

The charge sheet, submitted in Ranchi, names Kapil Pathak and Binod Munda for their roles in generating funds through extortion in states like Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

The NIA's investigation revealed the duo's involvement in terrorist activities and the illegal transfer of money from Jharkhand to Assam, along with the recovery of arms supplied by Pathak.

(With inputs from agencies.)