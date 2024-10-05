Left Menu

Terror Crackdown: Assam's Radical Threat Uncovered

Ten individuals were arrested in Assam as part of a nationwide operation against Jaish-e-Mohammad, conducted by the NIA. Chief Minister Sarma criticized the opposition for hindering efforts to counter radical threats. The arrests underscore the ongoing risk posed by radical elements infiltrating Assam.

Updated: 05-10-2024 21:37 IST
In a sweeping national crackdown against terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), ten individuals were arrested in Assam, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) led operations across 26 locations in five states, including Assam.

Chief Minister Sarma took to social media to announce the arrests, which he claimed were necessary due to the persistent threat from radical elements in the region. He further criticized opposition leaders for allegedly opposing government actions meant to protect Assam.

As investigations continue, authorities remain focused on the infiltration of radical forces in Assam, a matter Sarma describes as a potential long-term threat to the state's stability, highlighted by incidents such as recent violence during an eviction drive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

