Left Menu

Global Protests Demand End to Gaza Violence

Protesters worldwide demanded an end to the Gaza conflict approaching its first anniversary. Major demonstrations took place in London, Paris, Rome, and more, decrying Israeli actions. The conflict has spread to involve Iran-backed groups in Lebanon and Yemen. International attempts at ceasefire have so far failed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 22:09 IST
Global Protests Demand End to Gaza Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets on Saturday in several major cities worldwide, calling for an end to the bloodshed in Gaza. Marking the approach of the conflict's first anniversary, protests erupted in cities including London, Paris, Rome, Manila, and Cape Town.

The conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked southern Israel, resulting in 1,200 deaths and 250 hostages, as per Israeli reports. Subsequently, Israel's counter-assault has caused nearly 42,000 Palestinian casualties and displaced about 2.3 million residents, per Gaza's health ministry. The violence draws fresh condemnations amid fears of regional spread.

Despite international diplomatic efforts, notably from the United States, a ceasefire remains elusive. Militants demand a resolution that ends the conflict, whereas Israel asserts that fighting can conclude only with Hamas's eradication. Protesters' fury has led to scuffles and significant global demonstrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024