Global Protests Demand End to Gaza Violence
Protesters worldwide demanded an end to the Gaza conflict approaching its first anniversary. Major demonstrations took place in London, Paris, Rome, and more, decrying Israeli actions. The conflict has spread to involve Iran-backed groups in Lebanon and Yemen. International attempts at ceasefire have so far failed.
Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets on Saturday in several major cities worldwide, calling for an end to the bloodshed in Gaza. Marking the approach of the conflict's first anniversary, protests erupted in cities including London, Paris, Rome, Manila, and Cape Town.
The conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked southern Israel, resulting in 1,200 deaths and 250 hostages, as per Israeli reports. Subsequently, Israel's counter-assault has caused nearly 42,000 Palestinian casualties and displaced about 2.3 million residents, per Gaza's health ministry. The violence draws fresh condemnations amid fears of regional spread.
Despite international diplomatic efforts, notably from the United States, a ceasefire remains elusive. Militants demand a resolution that ends the conflict, whereas Israel asserts that fighting can conclude only with Hamas's eradication. Protesters' fury has led to scuffles and significant global demonstrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
