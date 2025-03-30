Hezbollah Warns Israel Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a stern warning on Saturday, Lebanon's Hezbollah group signaled potential escalation if Israeli attacks on Lebanon persist and the Lebanese state fails to intervene. This threat comes amid heightened tensions following Israeli airstrikes on Beirut, responding to rocket fire into Israel, which Hezbollah has denied initiating.

Naim Kassem, a prominent Hezbollah leader, postponed his speech initially scheduled for Jerusalem Day after the Israeli military actions. The annual event, originated by Iran's Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, showcases support for Palestinians and typically occurs on the last Friday of Ramadan.

Hezbollah stresses that while it adheres to the ceasefire terms ending the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war, Israeli forces continue aggression, contravening the accord. Kassem warns that ongoing Israeli pressure could force Hezbollah to consider military retaliation, underlining the group's readiness against Israeli and American projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)